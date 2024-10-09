XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,246. XPO has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in XPO by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in XPO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

