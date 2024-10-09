Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $460.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $471.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.93. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

