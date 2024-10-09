Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $571,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $312.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.88. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $329.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,113.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,113.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $17,178,624 in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

