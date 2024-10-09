Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $401,371,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $220,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,233.18 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,272.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,832.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,780.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,092.68.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

