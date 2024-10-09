Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

