Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,428 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

