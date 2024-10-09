Stratis Price Tops $0.0485 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $40,333.03 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.25 or 0.03950006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

