dYdX (DYDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.54 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. dYdX has a total market cap of $189.21 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00255938 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,571,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,105,503 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
