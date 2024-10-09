iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

