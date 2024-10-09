Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 125,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $618,353,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.31. 1,047,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,037. The firm has a market cap of $505.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.68.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

