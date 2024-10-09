Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $123,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

