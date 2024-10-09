Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,485. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

