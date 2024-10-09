Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 388.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $29,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 872,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,251. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

