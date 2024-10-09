Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,994,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,239 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.