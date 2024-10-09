Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.05. 9,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.