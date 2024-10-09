Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 71,603 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,233. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

