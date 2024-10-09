Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. 223,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

