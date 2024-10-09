Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 400 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $968.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,085. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $1,231,357 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

