Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,026. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

