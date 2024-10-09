Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 24,983 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. 9,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

