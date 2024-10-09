Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.92. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,475. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.62 and a fifty-two week high of $222.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

