Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 12,186 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,128 shares of company stock worth $1,898,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 180.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

