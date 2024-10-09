JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

BATS BBHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,541 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

