Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 860 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $351,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 412,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

