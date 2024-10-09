Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,015 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. SAP makes up about 1.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average is $201.58. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

