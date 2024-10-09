Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. 99,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

