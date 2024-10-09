Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,404. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

