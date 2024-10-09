Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $203,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

