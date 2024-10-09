Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,048 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

