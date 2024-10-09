WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

