Objectivity Squared LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,260. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PEG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,453. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

