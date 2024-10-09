Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.09. 410,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,273. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

