Objectivity Squared LLC Sells 911 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objectivity Squared LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 348,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RPTC Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,377,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $576.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,936. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $558.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.03. The stock has a market cap of $497.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

