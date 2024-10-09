National Bankshares Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.75

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.22.

TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.02. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

