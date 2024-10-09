National Bankshares Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

