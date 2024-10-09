National Bankshares Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
