Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.47.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $15.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.36 and its 200 day moving average is $448.27. Saia has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.