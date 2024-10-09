CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $93.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

CF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. 412,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,407. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

