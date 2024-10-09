Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$174.43.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$155.55. The company had a trading volume of 159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock has a market cap of C$97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders bought a total of 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

