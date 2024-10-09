StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
