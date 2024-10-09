Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 2,078 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for 2.0% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of TKO Group worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -125.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

