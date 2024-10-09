Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Cactus accounts for about 2.2% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Cactus worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.