Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

