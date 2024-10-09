HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 738,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

