Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 279,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $218.22. 4,867,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,865,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

