Saxon Interests Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWP stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,131. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $119.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

