QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $159,138.29 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $159,138.29 and $1,434.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.27 or 0.99991805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019109 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,191.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.