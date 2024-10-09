Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $249.17 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $249.17 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.70 or 0.03942139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,349,912 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

