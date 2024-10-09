WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $84.73 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008677 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $24,559,922.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

