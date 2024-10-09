KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $188,685.55 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $188,685.55 and approximately $86,311.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.27 or 0.99991805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00055927 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128,069.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

