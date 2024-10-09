Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and $658,685.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08092336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $796,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

